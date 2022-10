Un astronauta de la EEI capta dos extrañas manchas azules sobre la atmósfera de la Tierra (FOTO)

🌩A single frame from a timelapse over #Europe, showing a transient luminous event in the upper atmosphere! We have a 🇩🇰-led facility monitoring these events thanks in part to @Astro_Andreas who took the first picture of them from space! ⚡ https://t.co/tfFS3KqYmm#MissionAlphapic.twitter.com/XqBdJ64pBq