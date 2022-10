Activistas climáticos rocían con pintura naranja una tienda de Rolex en Londres (VIDEO)

🚨 BREAKING: ROLEX STORE SPRAY-PAINTED ORANGE 🚨⌚️ At 8:30am today, two Just Stop Oil supporters sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over the premises of @ROLEX in Knightsbridge, demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas consents and licences. #FreeLouispic.twitter.com/iBoNlQwTmc