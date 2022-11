Japón podría albergar los submarinos nucleares de Australia

Great to join @UNSWCanberra, @PaulMaddison7 and co-panellists Kim Beazley, @GeorgeBrandis & Jim Carouso for a fascinating discussion on all things AUKUS. 🇯🇵 is ready to assist its friends & allies - what matters to you matters to us too.Read my speech: https://t.co/asEWMTJNPJpic.twitter.com/5mJrzaOSXo