    Camionetas alquiladas por el Servicio Secreto para Biden y su familia se incendian repentinamente (FOTOS, VIDEO)

    Publicado:
    Los cinco vehículos se encontraban en el estacionamiento del aeropuerto de la isla de Nantucket, donde el mandatario celebró el Día de Acción de Gracias.
    El presidente de EE.UU., Joe Biden.Susan Walsh / AP

    Un incendio consumió en la madrugada de este lunes varios coches que habían sido alquilados por el Servicio Secreto de EE.UU. para uso del presidente, Joe Biden, durante su visita a la isla de Nantucket (Massachusetts), recoge el medio local Nantucket Current.

    Las llamas consumieron cinco camionetas (Chevy Suburban, Ford Expedition, Infiniti QX80, Jeep Gladiator y Ford Explorer) que se encontraban en el estacionamiento del aeropuerto de la famosa colonia de veraneo, a unos 12 metros de distancia de los tanques de combustible para aviones.

    El incendio se produjo solo un día después de que el mandatario abandonara la isla, donde pasó el fin de semana para el feriado del Día de Acción de Gracias. Horas antes, todos los vehículos habían sido devueltos a la empresa de alquiler de coches Hertz después de usarlos para trasladar a Biden y su familia.

    Las llamas provocaron daños significativos a los vehículos, pero no hubo heridos. A pesar de todo, tanto investigadores como Bomberos descartaron algún tipo de sabotaje o acción sospechosa que pudiera alimentar teorías conspirativas alrededor del accidente.

    Si bien la causa oficial del suceso no está determinada, las autoridades centraron su atención sobre la Ford Expedition como posible foco del fuego. Las sospechas apuntan a problemas con las baterías del vehículo, ya que el fabricante estadounidense ha detectado en este modelo un mal funcionamiento y ya han provocado anteriormente varios incendios.

