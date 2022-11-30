Camionetas alquiladas por el Servicio Secreto para Biden y su familia se incendian repentinamente (FOTOS, VIDEO)
Un incendio consumió en la madrugada de este lunes varios coches que habían sido alquilados por el Servicio Secreto de EE.UU. para uso del presidente, Joe Biden, durante su visita a la isla de Nantucket (Massachusetts), recoge el medio local Nantucket Current.
Las llamas consumieron cinco camionetas (Chevy Suburban, Ford Expedition, Infiniti QX80, Jeep Gladiator y Ford Explorer) que se encontraban en el estacionamiento del aeropuerto de la famosa colonia de veraneo, a unos 12 metros de distancia de los tanques de combustible para aviones.
An investigation into the fire that consumed five rental vehicles that had been used by Secret Service agents during President Biden’s visit to the island has determined the blaze was not suspicious, according to #Nantucket Fire Chief Michael Cranson. pic.twitter.com/EYecdzj9uJ— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 30, 2022
El incendio se produjo solo un día después de que el mandatario abandonara la isla, donde pasó el fin de semana para el feriado del Día de Acción de Gracias. Horas antes, todos los vehículos habían sido devueltos a la empresa de alquiler de coches Hertz después de usarlos para trasladar a Biden y su familia.
The fact that the fire consumed the rental vehicles just hours after President Biden left the island has prompted widespread national media coverage of the story. Cranson said he had been inundated by calls from reporters on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/tnzZAdRbZ4— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 30, 2022
Las llamas provocaron daños significativos a los vehículos, pero no hubo heridos. A pesar de todo, tanto investigadores como Bomberos descartaron algún tipo de sabotaje o acción sospechosa que pudiera alimentar teorías conspirativas alrededor del accidente.
The five vehicles had been rented by @Hertz to some of the dozens of Secret Service agents on the island providing security for President Biden and his family, two sources confirmed to the Current. pic.twitter.com/b2i7i61eyX— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 30, 2022
Si bien la causa oficial del suceso no está determinada, las autoridades centraron su atención sobre la Ford Expedition como posible foco del fuego. Las sospechas apuntan a problemas con las baterías del vehículo, ya que el fabricante estadounidense ha detectado en este modelo un mal funcionamiento y ya han provocado anteriormente varios incendios.
The Secret Service did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The fire, which erupted in a rental car lot at Nantucket Memorial Airport around 5am Monday morning, was just 40 feet from the airport’s 25,000-gallon jet fuel tanks. pic.twitter.com/TEhCVyTgk3— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 30, 2022