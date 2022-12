VIDEO: China lanza con éxito otro satélite de teledetección Yaogan-36

📹The moment of Long March 2D Y80 lifting off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The press release says this is the last launch of Yaogan-36 launch this year but didn't say if it's the last CZ2D. Maybe more 2D in the remaining two weeks of 2022? https://t.co/VeGFQFNHLMpic.twitter.com/Y8bQlBXLQ1