Desaparecen 50 personas en una patera que intentaba llegar a las Islas Canarias

⚫ Shipwreck off #TantanAccording to local sources, 3 survivors were found on the cliffs of #Tantan 14 days after their boat with ~53 people on board left for the #Canaries.At least 50 people are still missing.Our condolences to their loved ones#FreedomOfMovement#BordersKillpic.twitter.com/L1PANu0VLB