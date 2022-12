Hallan por primera vez crías de iguana rosada en peligro de extinción en una de las islas Galápagos

THE MOST AMAZING WILDLIFE DISCOVERY OF 2022: First ever baby Pink Iguana's found and photographed in Galapagos. 🦎 Galápagos Conservancy and Galápagos National Park are desperate to save the species from imminent extinction. Learn more here! 👇https://t.co/4fnwjPp7NXpic.twitter.com/rCGd9xxEZD