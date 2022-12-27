Fallece a los 78 años Stephen Greif, actor de The Crown
Stephen Greif, actor británico, falleció este lunes a los 78 años, informó la agencia Michelle Braidman Associates. En su cuenta de Twitter, la agencia escribió: "Con gran tristeza anunciamos el fallecimiento de nuestro maravilloso cliente Stephen Greif".
With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x pic.twitter.com/sYcwILCvNr— Michelle Braidman Associates (@TeamBraidman) December 26, 2022
El actor tuvo una carrera importante en el teatro y también fue conocido por sus papeles en series de televisión, como The Crown, Coronation Street, Tales of the Unexpected, EastEnders, Citizen Smith y Blake's Seven. En The Crown, Greif tenía el papel de Bernard Weatherill, presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes británica, que apareció en la cuarta temporada de la serie.