    Fallece a los 78 años Stephen Greif, actor de The Crown

    Publicado:

    Stephen Greif, actor británico, falleció este lunes a los 78 años, informó la agencia Michelle Braidman Associates. En su cuenta de Twitter, la agencia escribió: "Con gran tristeza anunciamos el fallecimiento de nuestro maravilloso cliente Stephen Greif".

    El actor tuvo una carrera importante en el teatro y también fue conocido por sus papeles en series de televisión, como The Crown, Coronation Street, Tales of the Unexpected, EastEnders, Citizen Smith y Blake's Seven. En The Crown, Greif tenía el papel de Bernard Weatherill, presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes británica, que apareció en la cuarta temporada de la serie.

