EE.UU.: Varios heridos en un tiroteo frente a un restaurante Subway en Carolina del Norte
Cinco personas resultaron heridas este domingo en un tiroteo frente a un restaurante Subway en Durham, en el estado norteamericano de Carolina del Norte, informa WNCN. Un menor de edad y un adulto fueron trasladados a un hospital cercano con heridas graves, mientras que la vida de los otros tres heridos no corre peligro. Todas víctimas actualmente se encuentran estables.
La Policía sigue buscando al atacante, que abrió fuego desde el vehículo. Según algunos testigos, el sospechoso conducía un Sedán Honda de color oscuro y modelo antiguo. La Policía de Durham publicó en Twitter las fotografías del vehículo que están buscando.
DPD is seeking help in identifying this vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting this afternoon on N. Miami Blvd that left 5 people injured. Anyone with info is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 Ext 29248 or contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. pic.twitter.com/ym9MpRGwPA— DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) January 1, 2023