En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
  • Para seguir siempre informado, suscríbete a nuestra cuenta en Telegram
    • Actualidad
    PortadaActualidad

    EE.UU.: Varios heridos en un tiroteo frente a un restaurante Subway en Carolina del Norte

    Publicado:

    Cinco personas resultaron heridas este domingo en un tiroteo frente a un restaurante Subway en Durham, en el estado norteamericano de Carolina del Norte, informa WNCN. Un menor de edad y un adulto fueron trasladados a un hospital cercano con heridas graves, mientras que la vida de los otros tres heridos no corre peligro. Todas víctimas actualmente se encuentran estables.

    La Policía sigue buscando al atacante, que abrió fuego desde el vehículo. Según algunos testigos, el sospechoso conducía un Sedán Honda de color oscuro y modelo antiguo. La Policía de Durham publicó en Twitter las fotografías del vehículo que están buscando.  

    RT en Español en vivo - TELEVISIÓN GRATIS 24/7

    Lo más popular

    "El futuro de Rusia depende solo de nosotros": Mensaje de Año Nuevo de Vladímir Putin
    Las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania bombardean el centro de Donetsk
    EE.UU. está preocupado por la "alineación" de China con Rusia tras la conversación entre Putin y Xi
    Asesinan a una joven promesa de las artes marciales mixtas durante un violento asalto a una vivienda en EE.UU.
    La oposición venezolana aprueba la disolución del gobierno interino de Juan Guaidó

    Acerca de RT

    Aplicación móvil

    EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançaisСрпскиRTДRUPTLYRussia Beyond
    © Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2023. Todos los derechos reservados
    18+