Actualidad
Un terremoto de magnitud 7,6 se registra cerca de las islas Tanimbar de Indonesia
Un sismo de magnitud 7,6 se registró este lunes cerca de las islas Tanimbar, en el sur de Indonesia. Según el Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés), el movimiento telúrico se produjo a las 17:47 GMT a una profundidad de 95,2 kilómetros.
De momento no se informa de posibles víctimas ni de daños materiales, así como de alertas de tsunamis.
BREAKING: A powerful magnitude 7.6 #earthquake has struck near Pulau Pulau Tanimbar, Indonesia, or about 300 miles north of #Darwin, #Australia. Strong shaking reported.This was along the order of the Australian/Eurasian Plates. Partially thrust, partially lateral slip. pic.twitter.com/DSvKEQsCM0— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) January 9, 2023