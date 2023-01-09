En vivo
    Un terremoto de magnitud 7,6 se registra cerca de las islas Tanimbar de Indonesia

    Publicado:

    Un sismo de magnitud 7,6 se registró este lunes cerca de las islas Tanimbar, en el sur de Indonesia. Según el Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés), el movimiento telúrico se produjo a las 17:47 GMT a una profundidad de 95,2 kilómetros.

    De momento no se informa de posibles víctimas ni de daños materiales, así como de alertas de tsunamis.

