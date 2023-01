Descubren en China los cimientos de 7 viviendas de hace 6.000 años

Over the past 10 months of 2022, 7 house ruins and 2 ring trenches of the Yangshao Culture period (7000-5000 BC) have been discovered at the northern, central and southern parts of the Beiyangping site (灵宝北阳平遗址) in Lingbao city, Central China's Henan province. @zlj517pic.twitter.com/E74ZFmstvs