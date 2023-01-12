El mundo de la música llora la repentina muerte del icono de la guitarra Jeff Beck
Este martes, Jeff Beck, uno de los mejores guitarristas de todos los tiempos, murió a los 78 años. Después de que se anunciara la triste noticia este miércoles, casi inmediatamente aparecieron reacciones en el mundo de la música.
Así, Gibson, una de las empresas más grandes de fabricación de guitarras, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: "Nos entristece profundamente la noticia de la muerte de Jeff Beck. Fue y siempre será una inspiración. Nuestro más sentido pésame a su familia, amigos y fans. Descansa en paz, Jeff. Gracias por la música".
We are deeply saddened to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. He was and always will be an inspiration. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest easy, Jeff. Thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/XiYVFgwoGt— Gibson (@gibsonguitar) January 11, 2023
Por su parte, otro gigante de la guitarra, Fender, subrayó que la influencia de Beck en la música era "inconmensurable". "La familia Fender está profundamente entristecida por su fallecimiento, y tenemos a sus seres queridos en nuestros pensamientos en este momento difícil", tuiteó.
The impact @jeffbeckmusic had on music is immeasurable. The Fender Family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we're keeping his loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time. Thank you, Jeff, and may your legacy continue to pave the way for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ntDBUs7tNe— Fender (@Fender) January 12, 2023
"Con la muerte de Jeff Beck hemos perdido a un hombre maravilloso y a uno de los mejores guitarristas del mundo. Todos le echaremos mucho de menos", escribió el principal cantante de la banda The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger.
With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023
Otro miembro de la banda, Ronnie Wood, también compartió una publicación de condolencia. "Ahora que Jeff se ha ido, siento como si uno de mis hermanos de la banda hubiera dejado este mundo, y voy a echarle mucho de menos. [...] Quiero darle las gracias por todos nuestros primeros días juntos en el Jeff Beck Group, conquistando América", afirmó.
🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9— Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023
"Era uno de los pocos guitarristas que, cuando tocaba en directo, me escuchaba cantar y respondía. Jeff, eras el mejor, mi hombre. Gracias por todo", expresó el cantante británico, Rod Stewart.
1/2 Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Groupand we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023
"Jeff era capaz de crear música etérea.
Su técnica era única. Su imaginación parecía no tener límites. Jeff, te echaré de menos junto a tus millones de fans", tuiteó Jimmy Page, exguitarrista de Led Zeppelin.
Mientras tanto, David Gilmour, guitarrista de Pink Floyd, dijo que se sentía "devastado por la noticia de la muerte de su amigo y héroe, cuya música le conmovió e inspiró a él y a innumerables personas durante muchos años".
I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years. Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra. He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX— David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023
"Qué terrible noticia. Jeff Beck, uno de los maestros de la guitarra de todos los tiempos ha muerto. Desde The Yardbirds y The Jeff Beck Group en adelante, abrió un camino imposible de seguir", escribió Paul Stanley, miembro de KISS. Su colega, Gene Simmons, afirmó que "nadie tocaba la guitarra como Jeff".
WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusicpic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023
A su vez, Buddy Guy, uno de los músicos más prominentes del 'blues', tuiteó: "La pérdida de nuestro amigo Jeff Beck es devastadora. Todo nuestro amor y nuestras oraciones están con su familia, sus amigos y sus fans de todo el mundo. Hasta que nos volvamos a ver, Jeff".
The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. - Team BG pic.twitter.com/579qviqPSc— Buddy Guy (@TheRealBuddyGuy) January 12, 2023
"Jeff era una buena persona y un guitarrista excepcional, icónico y genial. Nunca habrá otro Jeff Beck", escribió en Twitter Tony Iommi, guitarrista de la banda Black Sabbath.
I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU— Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023
"Descansa en paz, Jeff...Ya te echo de menos...", publicó David Coverdale, cantante de Whitesnake y exmiembro de Deep Purple.
Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023