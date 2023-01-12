En vivo
    Beck, virtuoso poseedor de un estilo y una técnica únicos, era uno de los músicos que han dado forma al 'rock' tal y como lo conocemos e influyó en varias generaciones de guitarristas.
    El mundo de la música llora la repentina muerte del icono de la guitarra Jeff Beck
    Jeff BeckBrian Rasic / Gettyimages.ru

    Este martes, Jeff Beck, uno de los mejores guitarristas de todos los tiempos, murió a los 78 años. Después de que se anunciara la triste noticia este miércoles, casi inmediatamente aparecieron reacciones en el mundo de la música. 

    Así, Gibson, una de las empresas más grandes de fabricación de guitarras, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: "Nos entristece profundamente la noticia de la muerte de Jeff Beck. Fue y siempre será una inspiración. Nuestro más sentido pésame a su familia, amigos y fans. Descansa en paz, Jeff. Gracias por la música".

    Por su parte, otro gigante de la guitarra, Fender, subrayó que la influencia de Beck en la música era "inconmensurable". "La familia Fender está profundamente entristecida por su fallecimiento, y tenemos a sus seres queridos en nuestros pensamientos en este momento difícil", tuiteó.

    "Con la muerte de Jeff Beck hemos perdido a un hombre maravilloso y a uno de los mejores guitarristas del mundo. Todos le echaremos mucho de menos", escribió el principal cantante de la banda The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger.

    Otro miembro de la banda, Ronnie Wood, también compartió una publicación de condolencia. "Ahora que Jeff se ha ido, siento como si uno de mis hermanos de la banda hubiera dejado este mundo, y voy a echarle mucho de menos. [...] Quiero darle las gracias por todos nuestros primeros días juntos en el Jeff Beck Group, conquistando América", afirmó.

    "Era uno de los pocos guitarristas que, cuando tocaba en directo, me escuchaba cantar y respondía. Jeff, eras el mejor, mi hombre. Gracias por todo", expresó el cantante británico, Rod Stewart.

    "Jeff era capaz de crear música etérea.
    Su técnica era única. Su imaginación parecía no tener límites. Jeff, te echaré de menos junto a tus millones de fans", tuiteó Jimmy Page, exguitarrista de Led Zeppelin.

    Mientras tanto, David Gilmour, guitarrista de Pink Floyd, dijo que se sentía "devastado por la noticia de la muerte de su amigo y héroe, cuya música le conmovió e inspiró a él y a innumerables personas durante muchos años".

    "Qué terrible noticia. Jeff Beck, uno de los maestros de la guitarra de todos los tiempos ha muerto. Desde The Yardbirds y The Jeff Beck Group en adelante, abrió un camino imposible de seguir", escribió Paul Stanley, miembro de KISS. Su colega, Gene Simmons, afirmó que "nadie tocaba la guitarra como Jeff".

    A su vez, Buddy Guy, uno de los músicos más prominentes del 'blues', tuiteó: "La pérdida de nuestro amigo Jeff Beck es devastadora. Todo nuestro amor y nuestras oraciones están con su familia, sus amigos y sus fans de todo el mundo. Hasta que nos volvamos a ver, Jeff".

    "Jeff era una buena persona y un guitarrista excepcional, icónico y genial. Nunca habrá otro Jeff Beck", escribió en Twitter Tony Iommi, guitarrista de la banda Black Sabbath.

    "Descansa en paz, Jeff...Ya te echo de menos...", publicó David Coverdale, cantante de Whitesnake y exmiembro de Deep Purple.

