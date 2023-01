China lanza con éxito un satélite de telecomunicaciones

China launched a Long March 2C rocket from Xichang, SW China, at 1810 UTC today, sending the small APStar 6E communications satellite into GTO for APT Satellite. Sat is based on CAST's DFH-3E bus. 3rd Chinese matc launch of 2023. Video: CASC https://t.co/N8fsTRgCZGpic.twitter.com/Jondid1edC