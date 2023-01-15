En vivo
    Nueva ola de tormentas en California pone en riesgo de inundación un área donde viven 25 millones de personas

    Una nueva ola de tormentas inundó California el 14 de enero, provocando inundaciones y cortes de electricidad, informa Associated Press. 

    Las autoridades emitieron avisos de inundación para la región. Cerca de 25 millones de personas viven en el área donde hay riesgo de inundaciones este fin de semana, reporta CNN. Desde finales de diciembre, cuando otra ola las tormentas azotó el estado, se han contabilizado como mínimo 19 muertes.

