Nueva ola de tormentas en California pone en riesgo de inundación un área donde viven 25 millones de personas
Una nueva ola de tormentas inundó California el 14 de enero, provocando inundaciones y cortes de electricidad, informa Associated Press.
This new wave of storms is bringing new road closures and more hazards. At various locations in the county there are down wires, trees, flooded roadways, sinkholes, and slides. Please do not drive unless it’s NECESSARY. Be safe and cautious of your surroundings. pic.twitter.com/UVmWIRz6mW— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 14, 2023
Las autoridades emitieron avisos de inundación para la región. Cerca de 25 millones de personas viven en el área donde hay riesgo de inundaciones este fin de semana, reporta CNN. Desde finales de diciembre, cuando otra ola las tormentas azotó el estado, se han contabilizado como mínimo 19 muertes.
More #evacuations have been ordered for low-lying homes along the Soquel Creek in #Soquel, California. The heaviest rain has cleared out, but there’s plenty of runoff from the mountains gushing downhill. #CaliforniaStorms#CAwx#SantaCruzpic.twitter.com/g0Dn29c50S— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) January 14, 2023