Dos niños muertos y varios heridos tras el choque de un bus contra una guardería en Canadá

Drone video shows extent of damage after bus crashes into daycare, leaving 2 children dead- 6 others injured - in Laval, Quebec. The driver has been charged.VIDEO -https://t.co/y1cQ8AjRiSFull Story-https://t.co/liU6RpieIw(Steve Rompré/Radio-Canada) pic.twitter.com/ZT9G3YdvMq