Un cometa verde y Marte aparecerán uno junto a otro el fin de semana: ¿cómo verlos?

Grab your binoculars! This green-hued comet could be visible to the naked eye. ☄️🌌 #CometZTF is from the outer #SolarSystem & will soon make a close approach to Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. 🤩 Find out where to spy the cosmic visitor: https://t.co/GulKCvZilKpic.twitter.com/Wjl1GSI5xp