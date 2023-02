Bruselas mejora las previsiones económicas para España y prevé que crezca un 1,4 % en 2023

The ❄️Winter 2023 #ECForecast lifts the growth outlook for this year to 0.8% in the EU 🇪🇺 (0.9% in the 💶area). Both areas are set to narrowly avoid the technical recession, anticipated for the turn of the year.Read our forecast: https://t.co/U3jtKAtEJWpic.twitter.com/ct4ZOGcDAJ