Nueva Zelanda decreta el estado de emergencia por un potente ciclón "sin precedentes" (FOTOS, VIDEOS)

Sent from by a mate who lives above Ormond lodge Taradale, Napier. This house on Omarunui Road is now totally submerged over the roof from the Tutaekuri River bursting it's banks. only pic that made it b4 cellular internet stopped. #CycloneGabriel#Napier#HawkesBaypic.twitter.com/KzPhS6Yb35