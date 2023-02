Muere en Reino Unido un joven tailandés que fue rescatado de una cueva en 2018 junto con su equipo de fútbol

BREAKING: Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep, 1 of the 13 'Wild Boars" rescued from Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 has died in an accident in England, said Supatpong Methigo, a monk who taught him Weds. He was on a sports scholarship. The exact cause is still not known. #Thailandpic.twitter.com/FGTQdGN6sx