Extinguen un incendio en un puerto de EE.UU. luego de evacuar el lugar (VIDEO)

🚨#BREAKING: A fire breaks out at a chemical tank that leads to temporary evacuations⁰⁰📌#Catoosa | #Oklahoma⁰⁰The Tulsa Port Authority says an oil/chemical tanker at the Port of Catoosa has caught fire, causing evacuations on site and the nearby businesses. Residents are… https://t.co/ACdwKcgLdrpic.twitter.com/yVRjyTOVhf