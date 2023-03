Dos avionetas colisionan en el aire y se estrellan contra un lago en Florida (VIDEO)

🚨#BREAKING: Two Planes have collided and crashed into a lake ⁰📌#Winterhaven | #Florida⁰Two planes have collided and crashed over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, not far from Winter Haven Regional Airport, Florida, Officials have not said how many people were aboard the… https://t.co/I4EswkjeVTpic.twitter.com/19euFDmdZY