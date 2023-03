Un incendio en un ferry deja al menos 12 muertos frente a las costas de Filipinas (FOTOS)

A passenger ferry caught fire past 11 pm on Wednesday, March 29, in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Mutamad in Basilan. Ten people have died, nine people were injured and 230 have been rescued. 📷 Philippine Coast GuardREAD: https://t.co/lJzZvbiDxHpic.twitter.com/RtiKILlLXJ