Fallece Seymour Stein, el ejecutivo discográfico que descubrió a Madonna

RIP Seymour Stein. Legendary record man. Signed me to Sire Records in 1984 and bought me my Red 355 from 48th Street to seal the deal. Worked with The Drifters, Rolling Stones & Shangri-Las. Discovered Talking Heads, Ramones & Madonna. Well done Seymour & thank you my friend. pic.twitter.com/p2BGzlpcqU