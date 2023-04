Lluvia de críticas a la WWE por usar una imagen de Auschwitz para promocionar una lucha

The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.https://t.co/b4bbYgWPwjhttps://t.co/Xud4rbhEUSpic.twitter.com/tuJrzmK6mQ