Muere el piloto de autos de velocidad Justin Owen, tras un grave accidente en la pista

🚨🚨HORRIFIC CRASH kills Justin Owen of Harrison, OH at USAC's AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. 🚒🚑Quick medical attention & an 🚁AirCare flight were not enough to save him after his car crashed in turn 3 during qualifying at Lawrenceburg Speedway Sat. night. #JustinOwenpic.twitter.com/2Szwadoq3I