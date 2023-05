China coloca en órbita el satélite de navegación BeiDou (VIDEO)

[🔴China’s 19th launch in 2023] At UTC 02:49 May 17, Beidou-3 GEO-4 global navigation satellite was successfully launched by CZ3B rocket at Xichang, Sichuan. It’s also the 473rd launch of Long March rocket family. HD:https://t.co/CH2NdxBcShpic.twitter.com/zrqMyMz6Fp