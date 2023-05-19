En vivo
    Muere Andy Rourke, bajista de la legendaria banda The Smiths

    Publicado:

    Andy Rourke, bajista de la banda inglesa The Smiths, falleció este viernes a los 59 años a causa del cáncer de páncreas que padecía desde hacía varios años, informó el guitarrista de la legendaria agrupación musical 'indie', Johnny Marr.

    Rourke fue el bajista de The Smiths desde su fundación, en 1982, hasta que la banda se separó, en 1987. Su influencia en la banda queda de manifiesto en temas clásicos como 'This Charming Man' o 'There is a Light That Never Goes Out'. Como solista, colaboró con artistas de la talla de FreeBass, D.A.R.K., Sinéad O’Connor, en otros.

