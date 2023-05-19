Muere Andy Rourke, bajista de la legendaria banda The Smiths
Andy Rourke, bajista de la banda inglesa The Smiths, falleció este viernes a los 59 años a causa del cáncer de páncreas que padecía desde hacía varios años, informó el guitarrista de la legendaria agrupación musical 'indie', Johnny Marr.
Rourke fue el bajista de The Smiths desde su fundación, en 1982, hasta que la banda se separó, en 1987. Su influencia en la banda queda de manifiesto en temas clásicos como 'This Charming Man' o 'There is a Light That Never Goes Out'. Como solista, colaboró con artistas de la talla de FreeBass, D.A.R.K., Sinéad O’Connor, en otros.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023