El róver Perseverance captura una impresionaste vista del cráter Belva en Marte (VIDEO)

Zooming in on Belva Crater. Places like this, where nature has done the excavating for you, can be great for getting a look at exposed rocks from under the surface. Hooray for meteorites! ☄️See what clues I’m picking up on here: https://t.co/YiNhInhTcdhttps://t.co/Yi5vPOjUAApic.twitter.com/9A1b37928z