El FBI exhumará el cuerpo de una mujer que aparece en una serie de Netflix sobre el asesinato de una monja en 1969

Sister Cesnik's body will be exhumed - A nun featured in the Netflix series The Keepers, Cesnik blew the whistle on pedophile ring run by Father Maskell. On 1/3/70, her body was found. A man named Skippy (John Podesta) was possibly linked to her murder. https://t.co/XMHei9aisKpic.twitter.com/22sColWefP