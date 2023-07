Australia, EE.UU. y 11 países más inician sus mayores simulacros militares en 18 años (VIDEO, FOTOS)

Going Commando Down Under!@RoyalMarines from @40commando are in Australia 🇦🇺 taking part in Ex @TalismanSabre in preparation for the deployment of the Littoral Response Group (South) and building relationships with Allies & Partners in the region.🇦🇺🇳🇿🇫🇯🇮🇩🇯🇵🇵🇬🇰🇷🇨🇦🇩🇪🇵🇭🇸🇬🇹🇭🇹🇴🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/FPvwcozwQl