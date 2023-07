Miles de personas son evacuadas de la isla griega de Rodas en medio de graves incendios (VIDEOS)

🚨🇬🇷 There is a fire in Greece that does not stop and grows for days. now the fire has taken 10% of the island of Rhodes under the influence, tens of thousands of civilian tourists have been evacuated.❤️🇬🇷🇹🇷😢#Ροδος#φωτιά#Rhodes#Φωτιες#Greecepic.twitter.com/tiC4Um6OM7