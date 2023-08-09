Ascienden a 33 los muertos por las lluvias extremas tras un tifón en Pekín
El número de muertos por las inundaciones y derrumbes de casas debido a las lluvias torrenciales provocadas por el tifón Doksuri en Pekín ha aumentado a 33 hasta el final de la jornada de este martes, informa la agencia estatal Xinhua citando a las autoridades.
⚡Al menos 33 personas perdieron la vida a causa de fuertes inundaciones en Pekín (China). pic.twitter.com/5wvpiWNbcj— Sepa Más (@Sepa_mass) August 9, 2023
Además, cinco personas murieron en operaciones de rescate y otras 18 siguen desaparecidas, incluido un rescatista. Las intensas lluvias, las más fuertes en 140 años, azotaron a la capital de China del 29 de julio al 2 de agosto.
After the water receded from the terrible flood in China, now pictures of the devastation are coming to the fore.It is estimated that there are still one to two thousand people who have not been evacuated.#china#Doksuri#flooding#storm#TyphoonDoksuri#rain#TyphoonKhanun… pic.twitter.com/irchQT6WgU— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 6, 2023
Water levels reached a staggering depth of nearly 6 meters in Zhuozhou, Hebei, China, following typhoon Doksuri, as indicated by the road signs[read more: https://t.co/JziHM9H80o]pic.twitter.com/OdCF1PW85t— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 4, 2023
⚠️⚠️- After flooding in China, many fear a possible spread of some virus or unusual epidemic.#rain#Typhoon#Beijing#洪水#台风#杜苏芮#暴雨#china#Doksuri#flooding#storm#TyphoonDoksuripic.twitter.com/3qDRzVJHu0— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 8, 2023