    Ascienden a 33 los muertos por las lluvias extremas tras un tifón en Pekín

    Publicado:

    El número de muertos por las inundaciones y derrumbes de casas debido a las lluvias torrenciales provocadas por el tifón Doksuri en Pekín ha aumentado a 33 hasta el final de la jornada de este martes, informa la agencia estatal Xinhua citando a las autoridades.

    Además, cinco personas murieron en operaciones de rescate y otras 18 siguen desaparecidas, incluido un rescatista. Las intensas lluvias, las más fuertes en 140 años, azotaron a la capital de China del 29 de julio al 2 de agosto.

