    Al menos 26 muertos tras colapso de puente ferroviario en India

    Publicado:

    Al menos 26 personas murieron debido al colapso de un puente ferroviario este miércoles en la región de Sairang, estado de Mizoram (India), según reportó Reuters. Autoridades aseguran que lograron recuperar 13 cuerpos y continúan las labores de búsqueda de más personas. 

    Asimismo, funcionarios locales han compartido fotos del puente colapsado y expresado sus condolencias a las familias afectadas.

