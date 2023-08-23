Actualidad
Al menos 26 muertos tras colapso de puente ferroviario en India
Al menos 26 personas murieron debido al colapso de un puente ferroviario este miércoles en la región de Sairang, estado de Mizoram (India), según reportó Reuters. Autoridades aseguran que lograron recuperar 13 cuerpos y continúan las labores de búsqueda de más personas.
Asimismo, funcionarios locales han compartido fotos del puente colapsado y expresado sus condolencias a las familias afectadas.
Our hearts are heavy with grief over the tragic accident at the railway bridge construction site over the Kurung River about 20 km from Aizawl. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of workers who lost their lives in the tragedy.Enquired about the situation with… pic.twitter.com/zj0n7I60bm— Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) August 23, 2023