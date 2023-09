VIDEO: Por primera vez una empresa privada china lanza satélites desde una plataforma marítima

China's commercial #CERES1 rocket succeeds in first #sealaunchThe CERES-1S Y1 carrier rocket lifted off from the sea area near Haiyang in Shandong at 5:34 p.m. (BJT) on Tuesday, carrying #Tianqi Constellation satellites 21 to 24 into an 800 km orbit.(Photo:Galactic Energy) pic.twitter.com/n752Z6z1BZ