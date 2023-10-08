Israel bombardea el territorio del Líbano con artillería
Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) están bombardeando este domingo el territorio del Líbano con artillería, en respuesta a diversos ataques, según se desprende de la cuenta de las FDI en Telegram.
"Las FDI han estado tomando medidas de preparación para este tipo de situaciones y seguirán operando en todas las regiones y en el momento en que sea necesario para garantizar la seguridad de los ciudadanos israelíes", reza el comunicado.
Entre tanto, The Times of Israel detalló, citando a las FDI, que el territorio israelí fue atacado con disparos de morteros desde el Líbano.
En las redes sociales se han difundido supuestas imágenes de los disparos desde el territorio libanés, sin embargo, su autenticidad no ha sido confirmada.
A su vez, Al-Arabiya informó que Israel ha solicitado cerrar todas las instalaciones turísticas en la frontera con el Líbano.
