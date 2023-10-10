En vivo
  MINUTO A MINUTO: Israel responde con morteros a "una serie de lanzamientos" desde Siria
    VIDEOS, FOTOS: Israel destruye un barrio en Gaza

    Publicado:
    Las imágenes difundidas muestran edificios reducidos a escombros y a personas que buscan entre ellos a los atrapados.
    Un ataque israelí contra Gaza, el 18 de mayo de 2021.Fatima Shbair / Gettyimages.ru

    Israel bombardeó la noche de este martes el barrio de Alkarama, ubicado en la Franja de Gaza, reduciendo los edificios a escombros y dejando numerosos heridos.

    Videos difundidos en redes sociales muestran a las personas buscando a los atrapados entre escombros y evacuando a los sobrevivientes. En otras imágenes se aprecia fuego y humo elevándose sobre la zona.

    La Franja de Gaza sufre severas represalias por el ataque perpetrado el sábado por el movimiento Hamás contra el país hebreo, que como respuesta impuso un "asedio total" al enclave, cortando el suministro eléctrico, de agua y de alimentos.

