VIDEOS, FOTOS: Israel destruye un barrio en Gaza
Israel bombardeó la noche de este martes el barrio de Alkarama, ubicado en la Franja de Gaza, reduciendo los edificios a escombros y dejando numerosos heridos.
HERROFIC: Major massacres took place in Alkarama neighbourhood, with dozens of homes and residential units destroyed on top of their residents. The entire area is wiped out west and north of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/56fNHJnSfr— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 10, 2023
Videos difundidos en redes sociales muestran a las personas buscando a los atrapados entre escombros y evacuando a los sobrevivientes. En otras imágenes se aprecia fuego y humo elevándose sobre la zona.
Bombardment of AlKarama (dignity) neighborhood north of Gaza City are relentless tonight. Videos & pictures document some of the horror. You can hear survivors saying there was no warning. pic.twitter.com/p4PBbCDbxS— Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) October 10, 2023
La Franja de Gaza sufre severas represalias por el ataque perpetrado el sábado por el movimiento Hamás contra el país hebreo, que como respuesta impuso un "asedio total" al enclave, cortando el suministro eléctrico, de agua y de alimentos.
Breaking: Israeli warplanes have initiated a relentless series of airstrikes in the Alkarama neighborhood ! These bombings are directly impacting homes in Gaza, resulting in the devastating loss of entire families ! #GazaUnderaAttackpic.twitter.com/S7IH2AL5Tb— Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) October 10, 2023