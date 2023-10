Un periodista de Sputnik y su familia sufren un ataque de dron ucraniano en la provincia rusa de Bélgorod

This is @SputnikInt journalist Khaibar Akifi. Khaibar, his wife Olesya & their family were hit by a Ukrainian drone in Belgorod Region.🕯 Their 4-year-old daughter & his wife's parents were killed. Khaibar & Olesya remain in intensive care...#See4Yourself#Think4Yourselfpic.twitter.com/nDeDtYyKZ7