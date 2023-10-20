En vivo
Greta Thunberg protesta en apoyo a Palestina

Publicado:
"El mundo necesita hablar y pedir un alto el fuego inmediato, justicia y libertad para los palestinos y todos los civiles afectados", manifestó la activista sueca.
Greta Thunberg protesta en apoyo a Palestina
La activista climática Greta Thunberg (parte inferior derecha) junto con otros jóvenes con carteles en apoyo a Palestina, el 20 de octubre de 2023.X @GretaThunberg

La activista climática Greta Thunberg ha protestado este viernes en apoyo a Palestina y exigió un alto al fuego en la Franja de Gaza.

"Hoy hacemos una huelga en solidaridad con Palestina y Gaza", publicó Thunberg en la red X (antes Twitter), junto con una imagen en la que ella y otros tres jóvenes sostienen diferentes carteles con los mensajes "Liberen a Palestina", "Este judío apoya a Palestina", "Apoya a Gaza" y "Justicia climática".

"El mundo necesita hablar y pedir un alto el fuego inmediato, justicia y libertad para los palestinos y todos los civiles afectados", concluyó en su escrito la activista sueca.

En todo el mundo se han convocado multitudinarias protestas en solidaridad con Palestina y en rechazo a los bombardeos de Israel contra la Franja de Gaza. Las manifestaciones han tenido lugar en EE.UU., Turquía, Irán, Irak, Túnez, el Líbano, Jordania, Alemania y hasta en Latinoamérica (Ecuador, Brasil, Chile y Colombia).

