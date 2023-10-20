Greta Thunberg protesta en apoyo a Palestina
La activista climática Greta Thunberg ha protestado este viernes en apoyo a Palestina y exigió un alto al fuego en la Franja de Gaza.
"Hoy hacemos una huelga en solidaridad con Palestina y Gaza", publicó Thunberg en la red X (antes Twitter), junto con una imagen en la que ella y otros tres jóvenes sostienen diferentes carteles con los mensajes "Liberen a Palestina", "Este judío apoya a Palestina", "Apoya a Gaza" y "Justicia climática".
"El mundo necesita hablar y pedir un alto el fuego inmediato, justicia y libertad para los palestinos y todos los civiles afectados", concluyó en su escrito la activista sueca.
Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine#IStandWithPalestine#StandWithGaza#FridaysForFutureThread🧵 pic.twitter.com/uXOP2O1Vur— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023
En todo el mundo se han convocado multitudinarias protestas en solidaridad con Palestina y en rechazo a los bombardeos de Israel contra la Franja de Gaza. Las manifestaciones han tenido lugar en EE.UU., Turquía, Irán, Irak, Túnez, el Líbano, Jordania, Alemania y hasta en Latinoamérica (Ecuador, Brasil, Chile y Colombia).