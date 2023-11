Denuncian que Meta ignora las advertencias sobre los efectos dañinos de Instagram en adolescentes

The @WSJ has made public an email from new Meta whistleblower Arturo Bejar and Instagram Head Adam Mosseri.In +7 days, 13-15 year olds said 27% had received unwanted sexual advances, 31% were discriminated against because of their identity, 23% felt worse about themselves. https://t.co/a6jgZRX4RCpic.twitter.com/GpQQX8MwGS