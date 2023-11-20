En vivo
El secretario de Defensa de EE.UU. llega a Kiev para reunirse con líderes ucranianos

El secretario de Defensa de EE.UU., Lloyd Austin, ha llegado a la capital de Ucrania, Kiev, para reunirse con líderes del país, según lo comunicó este lunes en su cuenta de X.

"Estoy aquí hoy para transmitir un mensaje importante: EE.UU. seguirá apoyando a Ucrania en su lucha […] tanto ahora como en el futuro", destacó Austin.

