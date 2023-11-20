Actualidad
El secretario de Defensa de EE.UU. llega a Kiev para reunirse con líderes ucranianos
El secretario de Defensa de EE.UU., Lloyd Austin, ha llegado a la capital de Ucrania, Kiev, para reunirse con líderes del país, según lo comunicó este lunes en su cuenta de X.
I just arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders. I’m here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future. pic.twitter.com/1D96aeeACl— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) November 20, 2023
"Estoy aquí hoy para transmitir un mensaje importante: EE.UU. seguirá apoyando a Ucrania en su lucha […] tanto ahora como en el futuro", destacó Austin.