Kim Jong-un revisa fotografías de "zonas enemigas" tomadas por su satélite espía

🚨JUST IN: KIM JONG-UN INSPECTS SPY SATELLITE PHOTOS OF TARGET REGIONS AND US BASESKim Jong Un inspected photos, focusing on "major target regions" including South Korean capital Seoul and cities hosting U.S. military basesThe satellite, launched earlier in the week, captured… https://t.co/qqzjUCJlXSpic.twitter.com/KOMpJaNgbu