Lanzan desde Irak 15 cohetes contra una base de EE.UU. en Siria

Publicado:
La base estadounidense Rumalyn Landing Zone, situada en el noreste de Siria, se convirtió en blanco de 15 cohetes de 122 milímetros lanzados desde Irak el domingo 3 de diciembre, ha comunicado el Mando Central de EE.UU. El ataque no dejó heridos entre el personal ni tampoco causó daños en los equipos militares.

Más información, en breve.

