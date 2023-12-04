Lanzan desde Irak 15 cohetes contra una base de EE.UU. en Siria
La base estadounidense Rumalyn Landing Zone, situada en el noreste de Siria, se convirtió en blanco de 15 cohetes de 122 milímetros lanzados desde Irak el domingo 3 de diciembre, ha comunicado el Mando Central de EE.UU. El ataque no dejó heridos entre el personal ni tampoco causó daños en los equipos militares.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, 15 122mm rockets originating in Iraq were fired at the U.S. base Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria. There were no injuries to personnel or damage to equipment.Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve located the point of origin… pic.twitter.com/bVG9tzKe4P— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 4, 2023
Video showing the moment rockets were launched from a moving fuel tanker(transformed into a rocket launching pad) in Nineveh, Iraq. Rockets targeted a U.S landing base in Syria pic.twitter.com/G9r1Jv0iPW— Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) December 4, 2023
Más información, en breve.