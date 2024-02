China pone en órbita 9 satélites con un cohete Jielong-3 lanzado desde una plataforma en alta mar

[🔴China’s 8th launch in 2024] At UTC 03:06 Feb 3, 9 satellites were successfully launched by Smart Dragon/Jielong-3 rocket at Yangjiang, Guangdong. It’s also the 3rd launch of commercial Jielong-3 rocket series. HD:https://t.co/InUI1WnbuCpic.twitter.com/IKDHj2hala