El canal internacional
de noticias en español
más visto en el mundo
En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
Actualidad
PortadaActualidad

Manifestantes propalestinos irrumpen en sede de NBC en protesta por entrevista a Biden (FOTOS, VIDEOS)

Publicado:
Unas 50 personas fueron detenidas por la Policía neoyorkina.
Manifestantes propalestinos irrumpen en sede de NBC en protesta por entrevista a Biden (FOTOS, VIDEOS)
David Delgado 146187 / Gettyimages.ru

Decenas de manifestantes irrumpieron este lunes en la sede de la cadena de televisión NBC News, situada en la ciudad estadounidense de Nueva York, en protesta por la aparición del presidente Joe Biden en el programa 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'.

Los manifestantes protestaron en el vestíbulo del edificio donde se grababa el programa, portando pancartas que pedían en nombre de los judíos un alto al fuego en la Franja de Gaza y que el mandatario estadounidense "deje de armar el genocidio" contra el pueblo palestino.

Unas 50 personas fueron detenidas por la Policía, comunicó el grupo activista Jewish Voice for Peace, que señaló que pese al "creciente consenso" del pueblo estadounidense sobre "la necesidad de evitar más pérdidas humanas" en el enclave, Biden ha prometido 14.000 millones de dólares adicionales en ayuda a Israel.

En este contexto, la organización llamó al mandatario a "responder ante el pueblo estadounidense" y "no ante el Gobierno israelí de extrema derecha que bombardea indiscriminadamente a la población de Gaza".

La entrevista a Biden será transmitida este martes.

RT en Español en vivo - TELEVISIÓN GRATIS 24/7

Lo más popular

Reportan la destrucción de un primer tanque estadounidense Abrams en el conflicto ucraniano (VIDEO)
Líderes europeos discrepan sobre la posibilidad de enviar sus tropas a Ucrania
Adorni arremete contra un reportero para defender el 'like' de Milei a un meme de violencia sexual
NYT: La CIA ha creado y gestionado una red de bases secretas en Ucrania durante los últimos 8 años
Zelenski cifra en 31.000 las bajas ucranianas mientras se recrudece la movilización en el país

Acerca de RT

Aplicación móvil

RT BrasilالعربيةDeutschEnglishFrançaisСрпскиРусскийRTДRUPTLYRussia Beyond
© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2024. Todos los derechos reservados
18+