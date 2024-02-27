Manifestantes propalestinos irrumpen en sede de NBC en protesta por entrevista a Biden (FOTOS, VIDEOS)
Decenas de manifestantes irrumpieron este lunes en la sede de la cadena de televisión NBC News, situada en la ciudad estadounidense de Nueva York, en protesta por la aparición del presidente Joe Biden en el programa 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'.
Biden is taping for Late Night with Seth Meyers now. @jvpliveNY in the main lobby pic.twitter.com/foYFDY4Csj— Sophie Hurwitz (@sophiehurwitz) February 26, 2024
Los manifestantes protestaron en el vestíbulo del edificio donde se grababa el programa, portando pancartas que pedían en nombre de los judíos un alto al fuego en la Franja de Gaza y que el mandatario estadounidense "deje de armar el genocidio" contra el pueblo palestino.
BREAKING: 100S OF JEWISH AMERICANS GATHER AT ROCKEFELLER PLAZA TO DISRUPT US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S APPEARANCE ON NBC’S LAT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/j3sTp33rzM— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 26, 2024
Unas 50 personas fueron detenidas por la Policía, comunicó el grupo activista Jewish Voice for Peace, que señaló que pese al "creciente consenso" del pueblo estadounidense sobre "la necesidad de evitar más pérdidas humanas" en el enclave, Biden ha prometido 14.000 millones de dólares adicionales en ayuda a Israel.
⚡ Pro-Palestinian protesters have taken over NBC’s Center lobby to disrupt Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. pic.twitter.com/fiIwedCPDi— War Watch (@WarWatchs) February 26, 2024
En este contexto, la organización llamó al mandatario a "responder ante el pueblo estadounidense" y "no ante el Gobierno israelí de extrema derecha que bombardea indiscriminadamente a la población de Gaza".
The growing public consensus on the need to prevent further loss of life in Gaza as the death toll eclipses 30,000 cannot be denied. Yet President Biden has still pledged an additional $14.1 billion in military funding to Israel. pic.twitter.com/j0KWjVv2Ty— Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpliveNY) February 26, 2024
La entrevista a Biden será transmitida este martes.