VIDEOS: Masivas protestas propalestinas frente al Capitolio antes de gran discurso de Biden

Publicado:
Los manifestantes exigen que la Casa Blanca logre un alto el fuego permanente en Gaza y haga más para detener los ataques israelíes contra civiles.
Protestas propalestinas frente al Capitolio en Washington, el 7 de marzo de 2024.Luis M. Alvarez / AP

Cientos de activistas propalestinos se han concentrado este jueves en Washington y bloqueado los accesos al Capitolio, donde el presidente Joe Biden pronunciará su discurso del Estado de la Unión.

Los manifestantes exigen que las autoridades hagan cumplir un alto el fuego permanente en la Franja de Gaza y tomen mayores medidas para detener los ataques israelíes contra civiles palestinos. También se están celebrando manifestaciones frente a la Casa Blanca.

El grupo de defensa Consejo de Relaciones Estadounidenses-Islámicas destaca que este discurso es la "mejor y quizá la última oportunidad" para anunciar medidas que reduzcan los sufrimientos del pueblo palestino.

