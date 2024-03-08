VIDEOS: Masivas protestas propalestinas frente al Capitolio antes de gran discurso de Biden
Cientos de activistas propalestinos se han concentrado este jueves en Washington y bloqueado los accesos al Capitolio, donde el presidente Joe Biden pronunciará su discurso del Estado de la Unión.
Washington, D.C. - Pro Palestinian protesters block off the route to the Capitol on Constitution Ave where President Biden was expected to travel to deliver his State of The Union address to congress, March 7, 2024.#SOTU2024pic.twitter.com/8ita5bZ0S9— Anthony Peltier (@_anthonypeltier) March 8, 2024
Los manifestantes exigen que las autoridades hagan cumplir un alto el fuego permanente en la Franja de Gaza y tomen mayores medidas para detener los ataques israelíes contra civiles palestinos. También se están celebrando manifestaciones frente a la Casa Blanca.
🚨#BREAKING: President Biden is running about 20 minutes behind schedule ahead of his State of the Union speech due to Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters blocking the street reported by Fox News pic.twitter.com/uYlP0UQTVM— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 8, 2024
El grupo de defensa Consejo de Relaciones Estadounidenses-Islámicas destaca que este discurso es la "mejor y quizá la última oportunidad" para anunciar medidas que reduzcan los sufrimientos del pueblo palestino.
Hundreds to Thousands of Pro-Palestinian and Hamas Supporters are currently Blocked the Roads leading to and from the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. including Pennsylvania Avenue which will likely be used by President Biden’s Motorcade from the White House to reach the… pic.twitter.com/fFooegbLuI— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2024