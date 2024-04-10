Así son los primeros billetes con la imagen del rey Carlos III del Reino Unido
Este martes le fueron entregados al rey Carlos III de Reino Unido los primeros billetes de 5, 10, 20 y 50 libras esterlinas en los que aparece su rostro y que entrarán en circulación a partir del próximo 5 de junio.
Andrew Bailey, Governor of The Bank of England, and Sarah John, Chief Cashier and Executive Director of Banking, have presented King Charles III with the new banknotes featuring the King's image. Take a peek at the new King Charles III banknotes here: https://t.co/WVtXQ6HhyRpic.twitter.com/z21mbgKXhN— Bank of England (@bankofengland) April 9, 2024
Andrew Bailey, gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, y Sarah John, jefa de Caja y directora ejecutiva de banca de la entidad, fueron los encargados de entregar la carpeta con los primeros ejemplares de los billetes al rey.
The notes will go into circulation on 5th June. This is the first time The Bank of England has changed the image of The Monarch on a banknote (Queen Elizabeth II became the first Monarch to appear on a Bank of England note in 1960). pic.twitter.com/HrFusfC0CV— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2024
La entidad británica no había cambiado hasta ahora la imagen de un soberano del país en papel moneda, siendo la reina Isabel II la primera monarca cuya efigie apareció en un billete, en 1960.