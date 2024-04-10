El canal internacional
Así son los primeros billetes con la imagen del rey Carlos III del Reino Unido

Publicado:

Este martes le fueron entregados al rey Carlos III de Reino Unido los primeros billetes de 5, 10, 20 y 50 libras esterlinas en los que aparece su rostro y que entrarán en circulación a partir del próximo 5 de junio.

Andrew Bailey, gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, y Sarah John, jefa de Caja y directora ejecutiva de banca de la entidad, fueron los encargados de entregar la carpeta con los primeros ejemplares de los billetes al rey.

La entidad británica no había cambiado hasta ahora la imagen de un soberano del país en papel moneda, siendo la reina Isabel II la primera monarca cuya efigie apareció en un billete, en 1960.  

