Erupciones solares provocan apagones de radio en varias zonas del mundo

🌞 📰Sun news for Apr 18, 2024: A cluster of sunspot regions firing jets and flares🫣Three M flares kept sun activity at moderate levels. 😱Some jets extend to nearly the sun's radius, over 400,000 miles, or 50+ Earths back to back. MORE at EarthSky: https://t.co/xD29wLfm4epic.twitter.com/ebQhE8DlB3