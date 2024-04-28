VIDEOS: Activistas propalestinos abuchean a periodistas invitados a cena de la Casa Blanca
Cientos de manifestantes propalestinos se concentraron este sábado en las calles de Washington, donde se celebra la cena anual de corresponsales de la Casa Blanca.
This is how members of the media are entering the White House Correspondents' Dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/BKsqStrWnm— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 27, 2024
"¡Debería darles vergüenza!", gritan los activistas a los hombres de traje y a las mujeres con vestidos elegantes invitados al evento.
Pro-Palestine protestors fill the streets outside of the White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/lGAEgIOfbF— Lapson Luu (@LapsonLuu) April 28, 2024
Los participantes de la protesta denuncian que los periodistas estadounidenses tergiversan la guerra entre Israel y Hamás. "Los medios de comunicación occidentales mienten", es uno de los lemas usados por los manifestantes.
🇵🇸🇺🇸 Palestine Protests outside White House correspondents dinner has begun pic.twitter.com/fSD8JJmFtX— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 28, 2024
En las imágenes también se puede ver una representación de personas tumbadas en el suelo para concienciar sobre la muerte de decenas de periodistas en el enclave palestino.
Keep up the pressure, everyone. The fucking AUDACITY of these “journalists.” 🤬🤬🤬The media has completely failed us. Every person attending the White House Correspondents Dinner should be too ashamed to show their faces in public. pic.twitter.com/ohMjfBhG6y— Free Palestine (@WildernessWypt) April 28, 2024
Protestors in the U.S organized a die-in outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner to raise awareness on 142 journalists whom Israel has massacred in the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza pic.twitter.com/cooOsivlyM— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 28, 2024
Mientras el presidente de EE.UU. Joe Biden ofrece un discurso en la cena, la gente sigue en en las afueras del edificio, a pesar de que empieza a oscurecer.
DC community protests Western medics complicity in the genocide in #Gaza, showing up at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Hilton. Press vests are laid on the curb with the names of all Palestinian journalists Israel has killed in the last six months. pic.twitter.com/ZKcb9XZhzb— Laura Albast (@Lau_Bast) April 28, 2024