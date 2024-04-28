El canal internacional
VIDEOS: Activistas propalestinos abuchean a periodistas invitados a cena de la Casa Blanca

Publicado:
"¡Debería darles vergüenza!", gritan los activistas a los invitados al evento.
VIDEOS: Activistas propalestinos abuchean a periodistas invitados a cena de la Casa Blanca
Protestas propalestinas en Washington, EE.UU., el 28 de abril, 2024.Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Cientos de manifestantes propalestinos se concentraron este sábado en las calles de Washington, donde se celebra la cena anual de corresponsales de la Casa Blanca.

"¡Debería darles vergüenza!", gritan los activistas a los hombres de traje y a las mujeres con vestidos elegantes invitados al evento.

Los participantes de la protesta denuncian que los periodistas estadounidenses tergiversan la guerra entre Israel y Hamás. "Los medios de comunicación occidentales mienten", es uno de los lemas usados por los manifestantes.

En las imágenes también se puede ver una representación de personas tumbadas en el suelo para concienciar sobre la muerte de decenas de periodistas en el enclave palestino.

Mientras el presidente de EE.UU. Joe Biden ofrece un discurso en la cena, la gente sigue en en las afueras del edificio, a pesar de que empieza a oscurecer. 

RT en Español en vivo - TELEVISIÓN GRATIS 24/7

