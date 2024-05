Potentes inundaciones provocan caos en Kenia y se prevé un fuerte ciclón (VIDEOS)

Cries of panic as people are swept away by floodwaters in #Nairobi#Kenya and #Tanzania are bracing for #CycloneHidaya even as rains and floods have claimed over 350 lives so far in East #Africa#Flood#Cyclone#Hidaya#Flooding#Flashflood#Rain#Weather#Viral#Climatepic.twitter.com/9Q3KwnW0Cm