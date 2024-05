'Influencer' muestra a una exrehén de Hamás en un anuncio de cosmética

"My name is Raz Ben Ami, from Kibbutz Be’eri, I was held captive by Hamas for 54 days. Today is Valentine's Day, and Ohad, my husband, the love of my life, and the father of my girls, is still being held hostage in Gaza. Ohad and I have been married for 28 years. Since the day… pic.twitter.com/nksYJtPjgA